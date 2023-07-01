Trust Science is a company that helps lenders identify creditworthy borrowers who have limited or no credit history. They use alternative data sources, such as digital and mobile data, to assess the creditworthiness of these individuals. Their proprietary Credit Bureau+™ #ExplainableAI platform enables lenders to automate lead sourcing, screening, credit scoring, and decision-making processes. Trust Science has experienced rapid growth and holds over 50 patents in multiple countries. They are at the forefront of financial inclusion and innovation in the lending industry.