TruSight
    Founded by a consortium of leading financial services companies, including American Express, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, TruSight provides mutual benefits for financial institutions and their third-party service providers, and elevates the discipline of third-party management industry-wide.TruSight’s approach is unique, by working with industry participants and harnessing collective expertise we raise standards for all and simplify the third party risk assessment process.This inclusive, cross-industry approach not only helps financial services companies better assess risk, but also reduces the amount of assessments that suppliers and partners must complete. All parties will benefit as our service model becomes the accepted practice across the industry.

    http://www.trusightsolutions.com
    2017
    60
    $10M-$50M
