← Company Directory
Trulioo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Canada

Trulioo Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Trulioo totals CA$90.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trulioo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Trulioo
Intermediate Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$90.4K
Level
2
Base
CA$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Trulioo?

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42K+ (sometimes CA$420K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Trulioo in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$102,615. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trulioo for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$90,372.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Trulioo

Related Companies

  • BlueDot
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • BlueCat
  • Teradici
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources