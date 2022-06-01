← Company Directory
Trulioo
Trulioo Salaries

Trulioo's salary ranges from $51,155 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $82,585 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trulioo. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $67.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$82.6K
Graphic Designer
$78.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$51.2K
Product Manager
$66.1K
The highest paying role reported at Trulioo is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $82,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trulioo is $67,069.

