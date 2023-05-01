Truist Insurance Holdings is a subsidiary of Truist Bank and is the sixth largest insurance broker in the US and seventh largest in the world. They offer risk management services and various types of coverage, including personal, small business, corporate, employee benefits, and life and health. They have a network of independent retail agencies and are one of the largest insurance wholesalers in the US. They operate through five business subsidiaries and have a solid reputation in the industry. Learn more at TruistInsurance.com.