← Company Directory
Truist Insurance Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Truist Insurance Holdings that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Truist Insurance Holdings is a subsidiary of Truist Bank and is the sixth largest insurance broker in the US and seventh largest in the world. They offer risk management services and various types of coverage, including personal, small business, corporate, employee benefits, and life and health. They have a network of independent retail agencies and are one of the largest insurance wholesalers in the US. They operate through five business subsidiaries and have a solid reputation in the industry. Learn more at TruistInsurance.com.

    truistinsurance.com
    Website
    1922
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Truist Insurance Holdings

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • LinkedIn
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources