Truepill
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Truepill Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Peru package at Truepill totals PEN 615K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Truepill's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Truepill
Software Engineer
Portland, OR
Total per year
PEN 615K
Level
Intermediate
Base
PEN 513K
Stock (/yr)
PEN 0
Bonus
PEN 103K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Truepill?

PEN 586K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Truepill, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Truepill in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 201,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Truepill for the Software Engineer role in Peru is PEN 201,410.

Other Resources