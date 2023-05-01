← Company Directory
TrueNorth
TrueNorth Salaries

TrueNorth's salary ranges from $28,365 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Croatia at the low-end to $175,121 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TrueNorth. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$54.3K
Data Scientist
$175K
Product Designer
$48.2K

Recruiter
$75.2K
Software Engineer
$28.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TrueNorth is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TrueNorth is $54,270.

