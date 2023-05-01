TrueNorth is a successful fintech software development company that has built three fintech unicorns from scratch, including Upgrade. They specialize in building digital solutions for neobanks, fintechs, banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. Their unique Team Captain client-focused process enables their most senior engineers to develop cutting-edge digital solutions. The company has over 170 employees and headquarters in New York City with development centers across the globe.