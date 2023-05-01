← Company Directory
TrueNorth
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TrueNorth that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TrueNorth is a successful fintech software development company that has built three fintech unicorns from scratch, including Upgrade. They specialize in building digital solutions for neobanks, fintechs, banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. Their unique Team Captain client-focused process enables their most senior engineers to develop cutting-edge digital solutions. The company has over 170 employees and headquarters in New York City with development centers across the globe.

    http://truenorth.co
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TrueNorth

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources