Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Sick Time Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 3% of base salary

Phone Bill Reimbursement $80 per month. If WFH

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Transport allowance In Santa Monica and San Francisco, TrueCar offers monthly incentives if employees use alternative transportation.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $50 per month

Free Lunch 1 days a week. Every Wednesday

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Health Insurance 100% paid for employees and their families.

Employee Discount Offered by employer