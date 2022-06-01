← Company Directory
Truckstop.com
    Back in 1995, before software as a service (SaaS) even had a name, let alone an acronym, our founder was driven to explore how technology could build a better load board. From humble headquarters in small-town Idaho, we built the first online load board and transformed an industry.25 years later and in it for the long haul, we’ve gone way beyond the basic load board. But our focus stays the same: to equip our customers with a toolbox of practical solutions to help them succeed. Today, we deliver software solutions that support the entire freight-moving lifecycle, from matching to payment, and everything in between.As non-stop innovators, we’re always improving and growing to make Truckstop.com the best place for brokers and carriers to work together. A game-changing investment from ICONIQ Capital in 2019 fueled our innovation to go even further, imagining the future of freight and developing the product depth our customers need to keep up with today’s demands—and keep ahead of them.As for the future? We’re building it now.

    https://truckstop.com
    1995
    750
    $100M-$250M
