Tronox Holdings is a manufacturer of TiO2 pigment with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company operates mineral sand mines and offers a range of products including TiO2 pigment, zircon, and pig iron. Its products are used in the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper. Tronox Holdings is based in Stamford, Connecticut.