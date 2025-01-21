← Company Directory
Trive Capital
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Trive Capital Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Iraq at Trive Capital ranges from IQD 15.41M to IQD 21.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trive Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

IQD 16.7M - IQD 19.82M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
IQD 15.41MIQD 16.7MIQD 19.82MIQD 21.1M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Trive Capital?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trive Capital in Iraq sits at a yearly total compensation of IQD 21,100,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trive Capital for the Software Engineer role in Iraq is IQD 15,412,844.

Other Resources