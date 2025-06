Triumph Group designs, manufactures, repairs, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft, as well as business jets and regional airlines, and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.