Triumph Bancorp
    Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services. Our bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB, is a Texas-state savings bank providing commercial and consumer banking products focused on meeting client needs in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Iowa and Illinois. We also serve a national client base with carrier payment solutions through TriumphPay, factoring through Advance Business Capital LLC d/b/a Triumph Business Capital, insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., and equipment lending and asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance.

    triumphbancorp.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    1,000
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

