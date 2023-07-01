TritonWear develops wearable technology for competitive swimmers, providing real-time performance metrics to coaches. Their flagship product, the Triton, replaces the swimmers' goggle strap and automatically calculates over a dozen performance metrics. This data is transmitted live to a coach's tablet, allowing them to make informed decisions and improve their swimmers' performance. TritonWear aims to revolutionize swimming training by providing accurate and actionable data, eliminating guesswork from coaching.