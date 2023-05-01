TriState Capital Holdings is a bank holding company that provides commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, loans, liquidity and treasury management services, equity and fixed income advisory services, cash management services, and capital market services. It operates through its main office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. The company was incorporated in 2006.