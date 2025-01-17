← Company Directory
TripleTen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

TripleTen Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Georgia at TripleTen ranges from GEL 30.8K to GEL 42.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TripleTen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 33K - GEL 38.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 30.8KGEL 33KGEL 38.9KGEL 42.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at TripleTen to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at TripleTen?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at TripleTen in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 42,888. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripleTen for the Customer Service role in Georgia is GEL 30,791.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TripleTen

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources