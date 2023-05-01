← Company Directory
Tripleseat
Tripleseat Salaries

Tripleseat's salary ranges from $45,225 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $220,890 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tripleseat. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $126K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$45.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
The highest paying role reported at Tripleseat is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tripleseat is $126,000.

