← Company Directory
TripleBlind
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TripleBlind that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TripleBlind is a software-only solution for privacy enhancing computation, with a focus on healthcare and financial services. Backed by Accenture, General Catalyst, and The Mayo Clinic, TripleBlind's innovations improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. They support all cloud platforms and ensure compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards. TripleBlind has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

    https://tripleblind.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TripleBlind

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources