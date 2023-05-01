TripleBlind is a software-only solution for privacy enhancing computation, with a focus on healthcare and financial services. Backed by Accenture, General Catalyst, and The Mayo Clinic, TripleBlind's innovations improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. They support all cloud platforms and ensure compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards. TripleBlind has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.