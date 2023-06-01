← Company Directory
Triple Whale
Triple Whale Salaries

Triple Whale's salary ranges from $87,560 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in United States at the low-end to $186,930 for a Marketing in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Triple Whale. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Marketing
$187K
Sales Engineer
$87.6K
The highest paying role reported at Triple Whale is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Triple Whale is $137,245.

