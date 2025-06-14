← Company Directory
Trip.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Trip.com Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at Trip.com totals CN¥401K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trip.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Trip.com
Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per year
CN¥401K
Level
hidden
Base
CN¥321K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥80.2K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Trip.com?

CN¥1.16M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trip.com in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥909,491. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trip.com for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥389,650.

