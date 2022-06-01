← Company Directory
Trintech
Trintech Salaries

Trintech's salary ranges from $66,330 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $193,060 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trintech. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$66.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$193K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trintech is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trintech is $129,695.

