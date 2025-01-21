← Company Directory
Trifork
  Salaries
  Business Development

  All Business Development Salaries

Trifork Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Switzerland at Trifork ranges from CHF 134K to CHF 190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trifork's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 152K - CHF 173K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 134KCHF 152KCHF 173KCHF 190K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Trifork?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Trifork in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 190,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trifork for the Business Development role in Switzerland is CHF 133,862.

