Tribe is a company that offers a comprehensive solution for online workouts, going beyond video streaming. They aim to bring the authentic boutique fitness experience to the digital space by providing ways for members to connect and interact with each other. Tribe is specifically designed for studio owners focused on digital workouts, similar to how Peloton is designed for online spin classes. Their goal is to empower studio owners to deliver an authentic and high-quality experience to their members, while also saving costs and time.