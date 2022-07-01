← Company Directory
TrialSpark
TrialSpark Salaries

TrialSpark's salary ranges from $88,440 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $185K
Marketing
$88.4K
Product Designer
$191K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TrialSpark is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TrialSpark is $187,975.

