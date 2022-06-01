← Company Directory
TRG - The Resource Group
TRG - The Resource Group Salaries

TRG - The Resource Group's salary ranges from $35,820 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $154,723 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TRG - The Resource Group. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Customer Service
$35.8K
Data Analyst
$149K
Marketing
$80.4K
Software Engineer
$155K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TRG - The Resource Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TRG - The Resource Group is $114,825.

