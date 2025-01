Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells innovative medicines for patients with central nervous system disorders. Their products include OLINVYK for acute pain, TRV027 for lung injury and blood clotting in COVID-19 patients, TRV250 for migraines, TRV734 for acute and chronic pain, and TRV045 for chronic pain. They also have a collaboration with Imperial College London for COVID-19 research. Founded in 2007, Trevena is based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.