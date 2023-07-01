Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) is a non-profit organization in Trenton, NJ, that aims to feed the hungry in the area and improve their quality of life. They provide approximately 10,000 meals per week, along with case management services, adult education courses, creative arts classes, and job placement coaching. TASK operates on a no-questions-asked basis and is committed to promoting self-sufficiency. They are located at 72 1/2 Escher Street, Trenton, NJ 08609, with mail to be sent to PO Box 872, Trenton, NJ 08605.