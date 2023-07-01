← Company Directory
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen
Top Insights
    • About

    Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) is a non-profit organization in Trenton, NJ, that aims to feed the hungry in the area and improve their quality of life. They provide approximately 10,000 meals per week, along with case management services, adult education courses, creative arts classes, and job placement coaching. TASK operates on a no-questions-asked basis and is committed to promoting self-sufficiency. They are located at 72 1/2 Escher Street, Trenton, NJ 08609, with mail to be sent to PO Box 872, Trenton, NJ 08605.

    https://trentonsoupkitchen.org
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources