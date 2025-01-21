← Company Directory
Trendyol
Trendyol Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Turkey at Trendyol ranges from TRY 434K to TRY 618K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trendyol's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 492K - TRY 560K
Turkey
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 434KTRY 492KTRY 560KTRY 618K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Trendyol?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Trendyol in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 617,615. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trendyol for the Data Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 434,424.

Other Resources