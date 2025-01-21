← Company Directory
Trendyol
Trendyol Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Turkey at Trendyol ranges from TRY 1.57M to TRY 2.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trendyol's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 1.69M - TRY 1.99M
Turkey
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 1.57MTRY 1.69MTRY 1.99MTRY 2.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Trendyol?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Trendyol in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 2,192,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trendyol for the Business Development role in Turkey is TRY 1,574,374.

