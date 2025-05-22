← Company Directory
Trend Micro
Trend Micro Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Taiwan package at Trend Micro totals NT$1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trend Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Trend Micro
Data Scientist
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.06M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$1.06M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Trend Micro?

NT$5.01M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Trend Micro in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,377,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trend Micro for the Data Scientist role in Taiwan is NT$1,064,161.

Other Resources