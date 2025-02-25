← Company Directory
Tredence
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Tredence Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at Tredence totals ₹1.23M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tredence's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tredence
Business Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.23M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.23M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Tredence?

₹13.67M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Tredence in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,610,061. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tredence for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹1,228,610.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tredence

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources