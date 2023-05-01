Company Directory
Trecora Resources
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Trecora Resources that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Website
    1967
    Year Founded
    247
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Trecora Resources

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources