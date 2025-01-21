← Company Directory
Treasury Intelligence Solutions
Treasury Intelligence Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bulgaria at Treasury Intelligence Solutions ranges from BGN 103K to BGN 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Treasury Intelligence Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 110K - BGN 133K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 103KBGN 110KBGN 133KBGN 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Treasury Intelligence Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Treasury Intelligence Solutions in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 140,717. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Treasury Intelligence Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 103,112.

