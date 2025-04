Treace Medical Concepts designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the US. Its flagship product, Lapiplasty, treats all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also offers products for ancillary surgical procedures, including autograft bone harvesting and MTP fusion. Founded in 2013, Treace Medical Concepts is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.