Travere Therapeutics
    Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and delivers therapies for rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, Thiola, and Thiola EC. The company's product candidates include Sparsentan and TVT-058. Travere has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

    https://travere.com
    2020
    310
    $100M-$250M
