Traveloka
Traveloka Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Indonesia package at Traveloka totals IDR 264.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Traveloka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Traveloka
Data Analyst
Jakarta, JK, Indonesia
Total per year
IDR 264.54M
Level
T3a
Base
IDR 264.54M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
Bonus
IDR 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Traveloka?

IDR 2.54B

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Traveloka in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 428,911,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Traveloka for the Data Analyst role in Indonesia is IDR 269,614,608.

Other Resources