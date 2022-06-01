Company Directory
Trapeze Group
Trapeze Group Salaries

Trapeze Group's salary ranges from $50,176 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $82,356 for a Accountant in Australia at the high-end.

Accountant
$82.4K
Customer Service
$50.2K
Data Scientist
$71.6K

Software Engineer
$64.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trapeze Group is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $82,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trapeze Group is $68,033.

