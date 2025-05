Transplant Connect, a part of InVita Healthcare Technologies, provides human biologics donation-transplant software. Their iTransplant (iTx) Ecosystem Platform is trusted by over 20,000 medical professionals globally to expedite donation, transplant, and research activities. They continuously launch new products and features, such as iReferral, to improve and increase transplantation. Their innovations aim to streamline, expedite, and improve donation, transplantation, and research.