Transmit Security, the identity experience company, is at the forefront of creating frictionless identity experiences for both customers and workforce across all channels. Our user-centric solutions, which includes the industry’s first app-less biometric authenticator, are proven to ensure an effortless and truly passwordless experience - effectively reducing all forms of identity attrition and saving enterprises substantial costs.Transmit Security was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and investors, Mickey Boodaei and Rakesh Loonkar in 2014 with the aim of changing the security identity landscape. In 2020, Deloitte recognized Transmit Security as the 5th fastest growing company in North America. Today, our powerful technology is used by millions of end-users worldwide spanning across all industries and platforms.