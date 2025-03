TransMedics Group is a medical technology company that transforms organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. They offer a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system called Organ Care System (OCS) that replicates near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Their OCS includes OCS LUNG, OCS Heart, and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor organs. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.