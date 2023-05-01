TransAlta Corporation is a Canadian company that operates and develops power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It has four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives, as well as mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.