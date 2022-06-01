← Company Directory
Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Salaries

Trane Technologies's salary ranges from $22,459 in total compensation per year for a Controls Engineer in Chile at the low-end to $391,950 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trane Technologies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $86.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $329K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$90.5K

Controls Engineer
$22.5K
Data Analyst
$82.4K
Data Scientist
$78.6K
Hardware Engineer
$99.3K
Human Resources
$199K
Legal
$392K
Mechanical Engineer
$119K
Product Manager
$227K
Project Manager
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trane Technologies is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $391,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trane Technologies is $109,326.

Other Resources