← Company Directory
Tradeshift
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Tradeshift Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Romania at Tradeshift ranges from RON 235K to RON 342K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tradeshift's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 267K - RON 310K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 235KRON 267KRON 310KRON 342K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at Tradeshift to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Tradeshift?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Tradeshift in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 341,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tradeshift for the Human Resources role in Romania is RON 235,490.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tradeshift

Related Companies

  • Accolite Digital
  • Lockton
  • HackerRank
  • Alpaca
  • Experis
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources