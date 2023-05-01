Trademo is a Global Supply Chain Intelligence SaaS Company based in Palo-Alto, CA. They collect public and private data on global trade transactions, sanctioned parties, trade tariffs, ESG and other events using proprietary algorithms. Trademo connects and performs advanced data processing on billions of data points using technologies like Graph databases, NLP and Machine Learning to build end-to-end visibility on Global Supply Chains. Their platform Intel is used by buyers, suppliers and logistics companies to find new prospects, understand market share and allocate resources intelligently. Trademo's vision is to build a single truth on global supply chains to help businesses discover new commerce opportunities, ensure compliance with trade regulations and build operational resilience.