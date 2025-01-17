← Company Directory
Trade Republic
Trade Republic Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Germany package at Trade Republic totals €89.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trade Republic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Trade Republic
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€89.8K
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
€84.8K
Stock (/yr)
€5K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Trade Republic?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Trade Republic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Trade Republic in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €150,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trade Republic for the Product Manager role in Germany is €79,331.

