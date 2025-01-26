← Company Directory
Trade Me
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Trade Me Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand package at Trade Me totals NZ$117K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Trade Me
Senior Software Engineer
Christchurch, CA, New Zealand
Total per year
NZ$117K
Level
-
Base
NZ$117K
Stock (/yr)
NZ$0
Bonus
NZ$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Trade Me?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Trade Me in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$210,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trade Me for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$117,304.

Other Resources