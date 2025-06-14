← Company Directory
Tractable
Tractable Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Tractable totals £83.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tractable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tractable
Machine Learning Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£83.5K
Level
L3
Base
£78.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£4.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tractable?

£122K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tractable, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tractable in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £110,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tractable for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £83,243.

Other Resources