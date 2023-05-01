← Company Directory
TrackTik
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TrackTik that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TrackTik is a software company founded in 2013 that provides Security Workforce Management solutions to help security organizations connect frontline, back office, management, and clients to drive operational efficiency, offer insights, and provide added value. They help security professionals harness the power of data to glean insight and drive decisions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and Europe, TrackTik provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to help security service companies follow the progression of guards, reduce manual tasks, lower costs, and demonstrate value.

    http://tracktik.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TrackTik

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources