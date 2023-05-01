TrackTik is a software company founded in 2013 that provides Security Workforce Management solutions to help security organizations connect frontline, back office, management, and clients to drive operational efficiency, offer insights, and provide added value. They help security professionals harness the power of data to glean insight and drive decisions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and Europe, TrackTik provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to help security service companies follow the progression of guards, reduce manual tasks, lower costs, and demonstrate value.