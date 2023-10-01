← Company Directory
TP-Link
TP-Link Salaries

TP-Link's salary ranges from $30,362 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in China at the low-end to $241,200 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TP-Link. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Marketing
$241K
Sales
$43.8K
Software Engineer
$139K

Solution Architect
$30.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TP-Link is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TP-Link is $91,257.

